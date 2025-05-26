Rochester wants more action on systemic racism 5 years after death of George Floyd

People in Rochester community talk about what has changed and what needs to be done 5 years after the murder of George Floyd.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester community said people still need to take action on addressing systemic racism in the community.

The calls to action come after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers five years ago. His death sparked nation-wide protests and destruction amidst outrage demanding systemic change.

President of the Rochester branch of the NAACP, Walé Elegbede said people know the issues exist, and now need to put action toward addressing them.

“That needs to come in terms of policies, that needs to come in terms of programs, you know that needs to come in terms of investments,” Elegbede said

Shaketa Clark, a resident of Rochester said the community needs to take a bigger role in teaching its kids about systemic issues.

“It starts at home but the community is most helpful because our children are growing up in the community,” Clark said. “What they don’t learn at home, they learn in the community.”

The calls to action come among a mixed set of opinions from community members over how much progress was made in the last five years. Elegbede said in some areas, he has seen progress.

“In Minneapolis there were some reforms from a law enforcement perspective,” Elegbede said.

But Clark said she hasn’t seen anything good come out of Floyd’s death.

“Literally we were supposed to learn from this situation happening and I don’t feel like anyone has learned the importance of what took place,” Clark said.

The impact of George Floyd’s death has stuck with many in the Rochester community and beyond.