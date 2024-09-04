Rochester VFW celebrates 100 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – For 100 years, the Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215 has served countless veterans in Rochester.

As they celebrate this centennial anniversary, they’re thankful for all the support they’ve received along the way.

“Most people don’t live to 100, and in today’s economy most businesses don’t make half of that,” VFW centennial chair Harry Kerr said.

The Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215 is named after two veterans in the Rochester area killed in service.

“We then had our honor guard go out to Whitlock and Sonnenberg gravesites and do military honors in honor of their service and sacrifice to the community,” Kerr said.

Even Mayor Kim Norton proclaiming this week as Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW post 1215 week.

Many events planned for this week include breakfast for veterans, and drawings to become a VFW member.

Harry Kerr has been involved with the VFW for over 50 years and shares what it means to reach this milestone.

“What it means to us to turn 100 is that we have maintained those goals, helping veterans, families, and being a part of the fabric in our community.”

They’re not stopping at 100. They have big plans for the future, but their mission remains the same, to continue to serve veterans and to connect with the younger veterans to get them involved.

“We hope that a number of young folks come and participate, but we can’t forget those forgotten, those in high-rises or memory care, those veterans that are in hospice,” Kerr said.