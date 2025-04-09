Rochester veterans join Veterans Day on the Hill

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester area veterans will head up to the Minnesota state capitol on Wednesday morning, April 9th, to rally for critical issues they face.

In St. Paul, they will join hundreds of other veterans from across Minnesota for Veterans Day on the Hill. They plan address key issues being considered by the state legislature such as food insecurity, protection against predatory claims, and tax relief for veterans with disabilities.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a luncheon at the Cedar Street Armory. Later in the day, there will be a march to the capitol at 1 p.m., and a rally in the Rotunda at 1:30 p.m.

There will be remarks from elected officials and veteran leaders at the rally, and veterans are also expected to meet with lawmakers.

Veterans Day on the Hill has become an annual tradition in Minnesota. Last year’s event say a record-breaking crowd of nearly 1,000 veterans.