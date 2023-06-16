Rochester Towers tenants receive update

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly two weeks since the Rochester Towers were evacuated, leaving residents having to find another place to live.

Although they are being allowed back in to collect only essential items – there are still so many answered questions.

Tonight, residents met with management, engineers and city officials in hopes of getting some of those questions answered.

ABC 6 News were told by one homeowner the biggest takeaway from tonight’s meeting is that the Association’s Master Insurance, which is covered by HOA dues residents pay each month, will not cover the cost of repairs.

Some of those HOA dues are around $1,000 a month.

There is no estimate yet on the cost of repairs, but once it is known, the cost will be passed down to each property owner in the form of an assessment.

We were also told management mentioned there may be grants available to residents to help cover those out-of-pocket costs.

Their number one goal is to get the 180 displaced people back into their units, they weren’t given a timeline but were told “it’s close.”