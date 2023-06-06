Rochester Towers Condominiums needing long-term fix despite work to stabilize building

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester provided an update on Tuesday about the ongoing work at the Rochester Towers Condominiums which includes the building requiring a full long-term fix.

The City said starting last Friday June 2 and continuing on Saturday June 3, the building was shored up to reduce the loading on the columns in question and stabilize the building. Engineers continue to assess the entire building to ensure any other potential issues are identified.

The City says once the full work is complete and the magnitude of the issues identified, there will be a better understanding of potential timelines regarding resident access, plans for remediation, and construction activities.

The shoring work that is being done has provided the immediate stability necessary, but the City says a full long-term fix for the building is required.

The City also said the space for staging and construction materials related to shoring activities no longer requires the closure of 5th Ave. SW and the roadway is open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The City’s Community Development department will continue to support the effort of contractors working on this project, which includes the structural engineering firm hired by Rochester Towers Condominiums.