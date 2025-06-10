Rochester to use state funding to renovate Silver Lake skate park

(ABC 6 News) – Following the passing of a state budget and bonding bill, the City of Rochester is putting some of that money to use in Silver Lake Park.

According to the city, the bonding bill includes $650,000 in state funding to support renovation and expansion of the skate park in Rochester’s Silver Lake Park.

It will provide a space for skaters of all ages and abilities, something Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman believes is very important.

In a statement, Widman said “Everyone in our community needs safe, welcoming places to gather and connect and this is especially true for our youth and young people. The current facility needs an upgrade to continue fulfilling this need and to ensure it remains a vibrant, inclusive space.”

Mayor Kim Norton is also expressing her appreciation of the funding, saying “We appreciate the support of our state legislators and the opportunity to continue investing in spaces that bring people together. The enhancements to Silver Lake Park reflect the community’s desire for places where residents and visitors can connect, be active and celebrate Rochester’s vibrancy.”

A report from the Parks and Recreation department shows all the changes and improvements they plan on making to Silver Lake Park.

On top of funding for the skate park, the City of Rochester is also welcoming more funding for transportation through the state’s passing of this year’s transportation bill. Included in that bill are grants that can support local traffic calming and street safety projects.