Rochester to receive funds from $2.28 million DEED grants

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester, Owatonna, and Red Wing will receive Main Street Grants from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

On Thursday, DEED announced $6.2 million in grants to support community and economic development on Minnesota’s main streets. That means these funds will help support businesses on main streets in communities across the state.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a press release said “Main Street businesses are essential to local and regional economic growth.”

In southern Minnesota, $2.8 million will go to local organizations.

This will be the third and final round of funding from an $80 million program signed into law by Governor Tim Walz in 2021. According to DEED, over 600 businesses supported by Main Street grants have raised $696 million in matching funds. The grants have also helped create or retain over 8,700 jobs.

Businesses that receive funding can use funds for property repair or renovation, construction, landscaping and street scaping, and more.