Rochester to post “No Parking” signs for overnight snow cleanup

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public Works Department will be posting “No Parking” signs in Rochester’s Central Business District on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for Wednesday’s snow storm.

Parking restrictions will go into effect daily from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Thursday, March 20, to facilitate plowing and snow removal in this area. The signs will be removed once the snow is cleared.

During designated snow events, street parking in the Central Business District is restricted to allow for efficient snow removal operations.

The affected areas will be clearly marked, and all impacted parking meters will display the restrictions. Drivers are responsible for adhering to these regulations to avoid potential fines or towing.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and make alternative parking arrangements as needed. For a map of the impacted areas, click here.

Additionally, alternate side parking will be in effect throughout the city beginning Tuesday night and will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

On even-numbered dates, vehicles must be parked on the side of the road with even house numbers, and on odd-numbered dates, vehicles must be parked on the side of the road with odd house numbers.