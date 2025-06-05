Rochester to host major league ‘Quidditch’

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester MN Sports has announced the Med City will be hosting a Major League Quadball home series next weekend. On June 14th he Detroit Innovators take on the Minneapolis Monarchs=at the Regional Sports Stadium beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Major Leage Quadball, formally known as Major League Quidditch, is an amateur quidditch league in the U.S. and Canada. The league is composed of 15 city-based teams—13 in the U.S. and 2 in Canada.

In its current structure, the league consists of three geographically divided divisions, each with five teams. Each team may have up to 30 players on their franchise roster and may have up to 21 players rostered (and thus eligible to participate) in each series the team plays.

The North Division includes much of the geographic Midwest region of the United States, plus Toronto. The five teams in the North Division are the Minneapolis Monarchs, Chicago Prowl (previously the Indianapolis Intensity), Detroit Innovators, Cleveland Riff, and Toronto Raiders.

The East Division includes all MLQ teams in the geographic Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, plus Ottawa. The five teams in the East Division are the Boston Forge, Charlotte Aviators, New York Titans, Washington Admirals, and Ottawa Black Bears.

Tickets to the series are already available, priced at $11.20 for adults (with fees) with children’s tickets available for free.