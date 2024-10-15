Rochester teenager arrested in suspected drug case

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a 19-year-old they claim possessed drugs and a firearm Tuesday morning.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, officers responded to the 6400 block of Bandel Road NW just before 1 a.m. Oct. 15, where they found two people “passed out” in a vehicle.

Police took Ruweyda Ali, of Rochester, into custody after allegedly finding more than 21 grams (about 0.75 ounces) of cocaine in her jacket next to the vehicle, as well as a handgun under her foot.

Ali allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Police claim they found a baggy of pills on her as she was searched at the Adult Detention Center.

Grayson did not identify the passenger in the vehicle, who was medically evaluated and cleared by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.