Rochester teen wins nationwide Music Matters Challenge

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester teen has been named the nationwide winner of the Music Matters Challenge.

Ramon Campos is a self-taught violinist and a high school cross country athlete. Now, he wants to give back to the world of music.

Campos helps teach music now and is working to close the equity gap in music education.

Just last month, “Let Music Fill My World” helped him win that national challenge, created by Grammy-nominated artist Five for Fighting.

Part of that grand prize is helping to choose the school that gets $300,000 to pay for a music teacher.

“The Music Matters Challenge has an emphasis on kind of building a place for music access for students, so that’s going to be my main goal when I’m helping select. I really want to advocate for somewhere around here that has a pretty glaring disparity in like music access,” said Campos.

Campos also received $100,000 in cash, but he is donating it to the Mayo High School cross country team’s Donut Dash, which is a fundraiser he leads to give scholarships to athletes involved in the arts.

“I’d like to see if it could become an annual thing, something that kind of lives past me, because I’m going to be graduating in 2026, so I’d love to see it become a sustainable thing, and knowing that there’s still student athletes who are being supported,” Campos said.

Aside from getting ready for his senior year, Campos is heading to the Big Apple this summer where he will be a part of the National Youth Orchestra at Carnegie Hall.