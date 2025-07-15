Rochester teen taken to hospital after being assaulted; one of three suspects arrested

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester teen was taken to the hospital on Monday night after allegedly being assaulted by a group of three males.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to the 1st Street Ramp for a disorderly call.

The teen told officers the group physically assaulted him, struck him with a pistol, and fled in a vehicle.

A short time later, one of the suspects, a 17-year-old from Rochester, called dispatch to report his vehicle was damaged from a hit-and-run.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Anoka County. The other two suspects have not been located.