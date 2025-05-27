Rochester teen charged with shooting juvenile in face near Silver Lake

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager was charged with assault, terroristic threats, and carrying a weapon in a public place after shooting a juvenile in the face Saturday.

Jayden Eric Scott, 18, was taken into custody near midnight May 24 on recommended charges of felony-level assault and related firearm crimes.

He was officially charged with misdemeanor 5th-degree assault, felony terroristic threats, and gross misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in a public place.

According to Rochester police, at about 10:15 p.m., a 17-year-old arrived at St. Marys Hospital’s emergency department, bleeding from the face.

Two BBs were located in the girl’s face, and required professional medical care to be removed, per court documents.

She told police that Jayden Scott had shot her at Silver Lake Park. Scott was taken into custody at 11:50 p.m.

Olmsted County judge Christina R. Stevens released Scott on $0 bail with conditions, including no assault or threatening behavior, on May 27.

According to court documents, the juvenile told investigators that she had been at the park when Scott arrived, and she walked up to his vehicle to confront him about shooting BBs at her home a few days prior.

Scott allegedly told the juvenile to back away from his vehicle, counted down from five, then pulled out a BB gun and shot her in the face multiple times from about 5 feet away.

He then drove away at a high rate of speed, according to court documents.

Police located Scott at his residence in the 1300 block of 3rd St. NE.

Scott allegedly told police he’d felt threatened, and confirmed that he had shot at the juvenile multiple times before leaving the park.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 9.