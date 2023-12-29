Rochester teen allegedly arrested with stolen gun

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager faces recommended firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, an officer allegedly noticed a vehicle with no front license plate driving on 6th Avenue SE on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The officer pulled the car over in the 800 block of 6th avenue se, and made contact with 19-year-old Abdihakeem Hussein, according to Moilanen.

The officer claimed he saw a used firearm shell in the driver’s side door while he was talking to Hussein, and asked the teenager to step out of the car for a pat-down.

Police claim the officer found a handgun reported stolen in carver county in Hussein’s jacket pocket, as well as a small amount of unsealed marijuana and around 40 grams of mushrooms in the vehicle.

Hussein faces recommended charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm without a permit, 5th-degree controlled substance possession, controlled substance user in possession of a firearm, and driving without a license.