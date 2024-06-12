Rochester teen accused of firearm threats

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager faces recommended firearm and threat charges after an incident Tuesday night.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to the 1700 block of 9th Street NE around 7 p.m. June 11, where a man said a driver had “pulled a gun on him.”

The man told police he saw a vehicle he believed was speeding, and threw a stick at it to get the driver’s attention.

According to police, the man said the driver got out of the car with a gun and the two “exchanged words.”

Later, police located the suspect vehicle at Silver Lake Park and the driver, 18-year-old Sakariye Ali, allegedly admitted to stopping the car and talking to the man with a BB gun pistol in hand.

Police located a BB gun pistol, which appeared like a real handgun, inside the car.