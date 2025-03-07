Rochester teacher announces candidacy for MN State Senate Seat District 24

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An English teacher from John Marshall High School threw his hat in the ring for a State Senate seat. Simon Glaser announced his candidacy for District 24 as he looks to take Sen. Carla Nelson’s (R-Rochester) seat.

Glaser emphasized the need for more government funding for schools in his district. He said schools and farms have not not been the state’s first priority in the past.

Even with a looming $6 billion deficit on the Minnesota horizon in the years to come, Glaser said there is still money to go around but the current administration’s priorities don’t reflect what people need.

“It seems to me there is plenty of money somewhere and there ought to be a way for us to help ordinary Minnesotans,” Glaser said.

District 24 is currently represented by Nelson. She was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Since then she has been an advocate for medical work, public transportation and road improvements. In the current legislative session, Nelson authored a bill that would extend the expiration date of drivers licenses to eight years.

ABC 6 News reached out to Nelson on Thursday but she did not have time to comment.

The election is next year.