Rochester takes part in National Day of Prayer

(ABC 6 News) – It happens on the first Thursday of every May. National Day of Prayer invites everyone to take the time to say a prayer on whatever may be on their mind.

In Rochester, that message rings true. Different organizations and people were at the Evangel United Methodist church to take part in the National Day of Prayer.

Led by the National Community Resource Center, the goal is to make sure everyone benefited in some way.

“I do think that part of the really good part of this is the tremendous need that there is, the opportunity to pray for and with people, and encourage people,” president of the NCRC Wendell Amstutz said.

Tonight’s theme was praying for those we elect, whether that be at the local level or national level.

For the NCRC, this is a year-round thing as it holds its monthly community day of prayer.

They’re looking forward to inviting more people to take part in the celebration for years to come.