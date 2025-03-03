Rochester students lead rally: “Immigrant Dreams: Rochester’s Reality”

Students marched through downtown Rochester on Sunday to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and recent ICE activity in the community.

(ABC 6 News) – A rally advocating for immigration rights was held in Rochester on Sunday, led by the student organization Rochester Community Initiative (RCI).

In a post, the RCI said “As a youth-led and organized nonprofit, we stand proudly with our foreign-born peers and friends as they make our country a better place.”

The rally was held at the Olmsted County Government Center, and was followed by a peaceful march through downtown Rochester.

Many of the protesters were voicing their opposition to a recent ICE raid of a Rochester Mexican restaurant that led to multiple arrests.

Handmade signs with lines such as, “Immigrants are the backbone of America,” “We all Belong,” and “Immigrants keep America Strong” were held by of protestors, mostly RPS students, 11% of whom are multilingual.

Mayo High School student Maeva Djossou immigrated with her family from Benin in 2010.

Addressing the rally, Djossou said, “At a time when immigration itself is under attack, when laws and rhetoric tell people like me that we don’t belong, I wonder how much more of myself do I have to lose to be considered American?”

“But the goal of today is to show people that we, the youth and the immigrants of America, are everything but not good enough. We are good enough. We are capable. We are worthy.”