Rochester students help pick up trash on campus for Earth Day

(ABC 6 News)- It’s the one day a year with a specific focus on keeping the earth clean. That is Earth Day. And on Tuesday, students from their schools were out and about cleaning up their campuses.

“Our campus, I would admit, is not the cleanest campus in Rochester, so I think having the students be the ones to help clean up where they attend school, and where they learn is a great way to get students involved and also give back to Earth,” said Anousha Mozammel, the president of student government at Century High School.

The efforts are apart of Litter Bit Better week, put on by R Neighbors, or Rochester’s Neighborhood Resource Center, an event emphasizing the importance of keeping the environment clean. Students saying every little step by someone could go a long way.

“You don’t have to be going out all the time picking up trash. Even being on your own making sure you reduce the amount of litter you produce, no litter at all would be preferable, and the amount of waste you can consume, would be helpful for the environment,” said Avalynn Arnold-Patterson, another member of student government at Century.

And efforts shouldn’t just stop on Earth Day, but should continue the rest of the year.

“The trash doesn’t just stop on this date. It’s continuous throughout the entire year. Our campus is continuously being trashed throughout, and it’s important to make sure that we maintain a sort of clean standard throughout the year,” Mozammel said.

Both with picking up trash, as well as educating the rest of the school.

“We’ve done a lot more advertising and announcements about people just highlighting how hard janitors have to work in the morning everyday to clean up the trash around campus, and things like that,” said Krithik Gurramkonda, another member of student government at Century.

Litter Bit Better will last through April 27th. If you are interested in registering to volunteer, you can click here.