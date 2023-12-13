Rochester Students Give Back

Rochester Catholic Schools students give back

(ABC 6 News) – Some good hearted Rochester Catholic School students are making a difference and spreading holiday cheer this season.

Operation One More has elementary students gather food item, eighth graders prepare the food and high schoolers will deliver groceries to hundreds of food insecure neighbors.

This morning, dozens of kiddos helped pack enough meals for 315 families.

“It’s been fun to watch the students today packing because they’re having a great time, but they also feel good about what they’re doing,” said Annemarie Vega, the president of Rochester Catholic Schools. “I think it’s important for an eighth grader who may not have found their place in the world, but to feel like they’re really giving back and being a part of something really builds that sense of confidence and hopefully they can see their own purpose and enroll in our community in our world.”

On Saturday morning, Lourdes high schoolers will be hand delivering those groceries and food prepared bags to families in need all throughout Rochester.