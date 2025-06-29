Rochester standoff leads to man’s arrest

(ABC 6 News) — A man is in custody following a standoff with police in southwest Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Willow Ridge Drive Southwest for a domestic dispute around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. A man was reportedly armed with a knife and had left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Around 12:15 a.m. on June 29, officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in southwest Rochester. The man continued driving to a residence in the 2700 block of First Avenue Southwest, where he emerged from the vehicle armed with a rifle and was uncooperative, according to the report. An officer discharged their service weapon in response. The suspect then fled into the residence.

The Crisis Negotiation Unit and SWAT Team worked to de-escalate the situation. Around 4:45 a.m., the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.