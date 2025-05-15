Rochester Sports Complex sees next steps

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Steps were taken to move forward with Rochester’s proposed sports complex as city’s planning and zoning commission approved new recommendations for the land it will sit on.

The city plans to use some of the land for housing and wants to classify it as an R3 zone, meaning the zone would be considered a medium density residential area with around 30 to 40 houses for every two and a half acres.

Rochester city community development supervisor Ed Caples said the medium density classification gives the city flexibility with what they are able to do in the future with land 158 acres of land.

"We're able to do the sports complex as well as leaving it open to future considerations if the city does not need the entire land,"

One person at the meeting was upset about what he calls the city’s meddling with his property. While a representative from Seneca Foods, the company who sold the land to the city, urged city zoning officials to get moving with construction.

No decision made at Wednesday’s meeting was final since the recommendations must still appear before the city council.