Rochester splash pad vandalized; opening delayed

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Lincolnshire Splash Pad will not open Saturday, May 24, as an unknown person or people vandalized the water feature.

According to Rochester Parks and Recreation, they destroyed a “critical control valve.”

Anyone with information should report it here: https://reporting.rochestermn.gov/citizenreporting/reporting.php or call Olmsted County dispatch at 507-328-6800.

Cascade Lake Beach and Foster Arend Beach will open May 24 as planned.