Rochester shelters protect homeless population during cold snap

(ABC 6 News) – With the recent cold snap, the best way to stay safe from the frigid temperatures is to stay inside. However, for the homeless members of our community, that’s harder to do.

For people who don’t have a home to seek shelter in, not having somewhere to duck inside away from the brutally cold weather can be a matter of life and death.

“Being outside for just a short period of time, you can feel the danger. You can feel it on your skin, you can feel it just in your breath, everything is starting to freeze,” said Jaime Bingner, Development Director at The Landing MN.

The cold snap hasn’t brought in more guests to The Landing MN than usual, with officials saying they still serve around 120 people per day. However, those who are seeking the day center’s services are staying longer than usual.

The Landing MN partners with Catholic Charities and the Rochester Warming Center, which is located just across the street, and offers many of the day center’s guests a safe place to sleep during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“When it’s getting this cold, I’m really grateful for the connections that exist, so that we can prevent people from being in life or death situations when it comes to the cold,” said Bingner.

Dorothy Day House is another organization in Rochester that offers a warm bed, hot meals, laundry services and a place to stay for up to 21 nights. It’s run entirely by volunteers.

Normal hours of operation for the Dorothy Day House are 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., but on Monday, the doors stayed open throughout the day since many other public spaces their guests usually go were closed for President’s Day.

“Martin Luther King [Day] we didn’t stay open and that’s kinda what inspired me,” said Time Haskamp, a volunteer at Dorothy Day House. “I mean it was really cold that day and every place was, you know, closed, and I just had said to my wife, we should’ve tried to keep it open.”

Dorothy Day House relies entirely on donations to keep operations up and running. You can donate to support them here.

The Landing MN also relies on donations to fund about 75% of operations. You can donate to support them here.