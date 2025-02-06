Rochester senators present bipartisan Bridges to Healthcare bill

(ABC 6 News) – A new bill co-authored by Senators Liz Boldon and Carla Nelson of Rochester would support a healthcare career program.

Senator Boldon presented the bill during in the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee. It would provide funding for the Bridges to Healthcare program, a southeast Minnesota public-private partnership aimed at preparing people for careers in highly-skilled healthcare fields.

Since it’s creation in 2013, the program has supported over 300 students.

Senator Nelson commented on the bill in a video. The transcript of that statement reads:

“Well, thank you so much for coming, Senator Boldon. Thank you for chief authoring this year. I’m glad to be on this bill with you.

This is a huge success, and it has multiplied into other communities, and we are seeing people’s lives change. This is not just about getting the support, the education — this is the jobs that go with this.

This changes families. This changes trajectories. This is one of the most successful programs that I’ve seen in my — I think I’ve been here 17 years now. This is a highly successful program. And the state has an ability to help, and I hope we do again.

But it also says a lot to the community, to the workforce development center, and to the businesses that step up and mentor as well and provide these jobs.“