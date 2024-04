(ABC 6 News) – Rochester could be selected to get its own professional football team.

The Arena League is looking to expand for the 2025 season, and Rochester is selected as one of five finalists.

Other finalists include Dallas, TX, Eau Claire, WI, St. Joseph, MO and Hot Springs, AR.

Only one city will be chosen by a vote from football fans.

You can vote for which city you think should make the league here.