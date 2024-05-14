Rochester school district proposes $20 million referendum

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester school district is looking to add a $20 million referendum to the ballot in 2024. Superintendent Kent Pekel says there are many factors motivating the decision to put another referendum on the ballot, but the main issue is that funding from the state and federal governments have not kept up with inflation.

Pekel says if the district does not receive the support they are requesting from the local community, the district will have to cut $20 million from the 2025-2026 school year budget. That could mean the district could take drastic steps to lower their budget including closing schools, reducing class sizes, eliminating staffing positions, & reducing support staff for students.

The new referendum would generate $1,133 in additional revenue per pupil starting in 2025, & continuing for the next ten years.

The move by the district comes following a failed $100 million technology referendum, & a $10 million donation from Mayo Clinic.