Rochester School Board continues tax levy discussion

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester School Board broke down two outcomes of the upcoming tax levy referendum at Tuesday’s meeting.

RPS is asking for $19.4 million each year for the next ten years. For residents with homes valued at $350,000, that would amount to a property tax increase of $29 per month.

Those in favor of the levy believe investing in teachers and education is key to a brighter future.

Others think taxes are already too high and there isn’t enough transparency in where their dollars are going.

“We cannot and do not tell people how to vote, but we can and should inform them of not just the substance of this referendum, but the context,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.

If the levy passes, that money would fund specialists to help struggling students, programs to challenge advanced students, mental health services and vocational career prep classes.

However, if it fails, RPS says it would close schools, increase class sizes and reduce staff.

More information on the levy can be found here and here.

The school board will officially establish the maximum amount it will set the levy for at its next meeting on September 24.

The referendum will be on the ballot at the November 5 election, but you can vote as early as September 20.

You can check your voter registration status on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.