Rochester Salvation Army website suffers crash

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Salvation Army received an unexpected surprise after its website crashed.

Every year, the Salvation Army opens RegisterToRing.com, giving those in the community the chance to sign up to ring a bell during the holiday season.

This year, though, the website crashed for two hours due to so many people wanting to sign up.

The website is back up and running for those looking to register. There are 8000 hours of available time to fill between November 8th and December 24th.