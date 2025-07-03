Rochester Salvation Army under new leadership

(ABC 6 News) – Captains Michael and Kelly Hanton have officially taken the reigns at the Rochester Salvation Army.

The change was announced back in May, as Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller left for different positions. Earlier this week, the Hantons officially took over.

They are lifelong members of the Salvation Army, attending its church growing up before joining its training college in 2011 and being commissioned as officers in 2013.

Before coming to Rochester, their most recent positions were at the Salvation Army in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.