Rochester Salvation Army hosts Breakfast with a Badge

(ABC 6 News) – Members of local law enforcement will be serving up breakfast for visitors of the Rochester Salvation Army on Thursday morning.

The Salvation Army is welcoming members from Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office from 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 20th at their downtown social services center. Those officers will be serving a waffle breakfast to facility visitors.

Regular visitors at the day center include unsheltered and low-income people who need support for basic needs like food, clothes, and showers. The social services center also provides help with things like rent, utility assistance, and referrals to other social services agencies.

In a statement, The Salvation Army’s Corps Officer for Business Major Cornell Voeller said “we have been blessed by a strong and long-standing working relationship with our local law enforcement,” adding that “events like Breakfast with the Badge provide an additional opportunity for everyone involved to build relationships. Everyone is welcome.”