Rochester Salvation Army collects 14 pallets of food to stamp out hunger

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army had a successful Stamping Out Hunger food drive on Saturday.

Throughout the day, the organization collected 14 pallets of food for the food shelf, with the expectation more donations will continue to roll in.

Credit: Rochester Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says there is a “substantially greater need” for the food shelf now than there was this time last year, citing high grocery prices as the driving force.

Credit: Rochester Salvation Army

The non-profit reminds everyone donations are accepted all year round.