Rochester Salvation Army and Walmart collects back to school supplies

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Walmart stores will host Salvation Army collection boxes in their entryways for back-to-school supplies.

The boxes will be at both Walmart stores in Rochester from Wednesday, July 9, to Friday, July 11. There will be lists on the boxes of specific items The Salvation Army is hoping to collect for Rochester Public Schools students.

Those items are things not included in the running start for school backpacks. That includes items like graphing calculators, graphing paper, scissors, and items for school resource rooms.

Captain Michael Hanton of the Rochester Salvation Army said “It is our hope that, by working together and by sharing with our community that kids need more than crayons and folders to get through the school year, that we’ll be able to fully equip every child in our community.”

The collection has been organized in conjunction with the United Way of Southeast Minnesota, which coordinates a back-to-school collection effort every summer.