Rochester Rough Riders host 30th annual Toys for Tots drive

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Rough Riders are hosting their 30th annual Toys for Tots drive out in Donley’s Woods off County Road 17.

Until 3 p.m. on Sunday, people can stop by to make a donation and then camp out and explore the trails.

Board member Brent Boysen has been a part of the Rough Riders for 30 years – ever since they started the toy drive – and says he’s watched it grow bigger every year.

Only halfway through the weekend, they already raised $2,000. 100% of the proceeds will go toward buying even more toys for kids in need.

“We do charge $35 a toy as our minimum, and many people come in with a toy plus they give a cash donation, but the trailer is probably three-quarters full right now,” said Boysen.

In November the group will take the money raised and buy even more toys for kids in need.

Boysen says much of what they buy will likely go to teens, who tend to be forgotten in donation drives like these.