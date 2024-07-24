Rochester roads renamed in honor of Wayne Stillman

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Two roads in Rochester have now been given a new name to honor one man’s contributions to the Med City.

A section of 2nd Avenue SW and 7th Street SW are now named Wayne Stillman Pkwy SW as Stillman helped develop Soldiers Field and Veteran’s Memorial which is near both of those roads.

The new name was approved by the City Council with those signs installed earlier this week. The only address that changed was the Soldiers Field Memorial, which is now 300 Wayne Stillman Pkwy SW.