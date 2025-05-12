Rochester Risers Rotary Club celebrates 12th annual My Book Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Members of the Rochester Risers Rotary Club celebrated its 12th annual My Book Day on Monday.

The goal of My Book Day is to increase literacy and support summer reading for students with a helping hand from Rochester Public Schools, Mayo Clinic, and more.

Nearly 400 first graders and their teachers took part while enjoying health-and-wellness-themed activities, playtime with their classmates, and receiving a personalized hardcover book and bookbag.

SPARK Children’s Museum hosted the event.

“We just really want to one let the first graders know that they have a community that supports them and wants them to grow into well-rounded citizens and to promote that play and that literacy for the summer,” said Danielle Knoll, the co-chair of My Book Day.

Each student also got a complimentary pass for them and an adult to visit the museum and continue their learning and reading over the summer.