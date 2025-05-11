Rochester restaurants prepare for Mother’s Day celebrations

The holiday is a big brunch day for Rochester's restaurants and while the day is busy for staff members cooking, serving and seating guests, they say it's the energy that carries them through the day.

(ABC 6 News) – Hash browns sizzled on the grill as servers at Benedict’s delivered the final meals to guests before closing up and preparing for Mother’s Day.

Manager at Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Dimitri Psomas, said the hustle and bustle throughout the morning helps keep his staff serving with a smile throughout the day.

“There’s a lot of energy, I mean everybody’s there, everyone’s celebrating. It’s really fun actually even though it can be really stressful with the amount of people coming in,” Psomas said.

Meanwhile, Miguel Aguilar, a server at Benedict’s, said the influx of mothers helps create a fun working environment.

“Very friendly, very loving, nurturing as mothers are on Mother’s Day,” Aguilar said.

Co-Owner of Marrow, Sarah Schwenker, said this year, Mother’s Day is a bit of a second chance as she and her staff finally brought back their brunch hours last weekend after doing it once last year.

“Immediately after that conclusion was when we had a car crash into the building,” Schwenker said.

She added, at times, the thought of it all can be nerve wracking, but her staff is ready to give moms the best brunch possible for their big day.

“The past couple weeks have definitely had some déjà vu moments getting ready for Mother’s Day, just little things that kind of gave us a little pause, reflecting on the past year,” Schwenker said.

But the past is behind them, and Schwenker said she’s excited and ready to join fellow Rochester restaurants across town for a day of celebration for all the mothers.