Rochester residents take part in Destination Medical Center’s equity series

(ABC 6 News) — It’s called Safe Spaces at Work, and it took centerstage during Destination Medical Center’s equity series.

Those living in Rochester took part in a virtual webinar to talk about the changing workplace landscape making a culture of safety and inclustion.

They say diversity, equity, and inclusion is more critical than ever.

“It goes without saying that in our current political climate, the idea of diversity, equity, and inclusion can be wildly misrepresented, right? So we wanted to think about this idea from the space of the people we work with every day,” said Chao Mwatela, the diversity, equity, and inclusion director for the City of Rochester.

DEI practitioners reportedly have one of the highest turnover rates across the nation with most working two years or less on average.

This comes as stores nationwide have started rolling back their DEI programs.