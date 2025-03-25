Rochester residents protest SAVE Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It was another day, another protest outside of Congressmen Brad Finstad’s Rochester office on Tuesday afternoon.

This time around the protest surrounded a bill called the SAVE Act, which requires voters to show their original birth certificate when registering to vote.

“It would disenfranchise anyone who’s changed their name, and it doesn’t match their birth certificate. That’s women who took their husbands last name, that’s anyone who’s lived through a natural disaster and like can’t get their birth certificate quickly,” said protester Kristin Anderson.

Others on the street added it was an unnecessary change.

“Stop trying to fix something that’s not a problem, we have enough problems in our country that need fixing, and this isn’t one of them,” said Amy Caucutt, another protester.

Rep. Finstad disagrees, emphasizing the importance of election integrity in a statement given to ABC 6 News below:

“I think most southern Minnesota people agree that safeguards should be in place for those who are voting in federal elections. I don’t think it’s too much to ask for us to show requirement of proof of citizenship for those that are registering to vote. This is common sense. I think most of Americans would find peace and security in knowing that there is a process to make sure our elections have complete integrity.”

Finstad isn’t the only one as Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird agrees as well saying in another statement below:

“Americans deserve to have confidence in the security of our elections. The SAVE Act provides needed security by ensuring that only Americans participate in America’s elections”

The bill was first introduced to Congress in January. It still has to pass the House and Senate before becoming a law.