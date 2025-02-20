Rochester residents look to the city to even out pavers in Peace Plaza

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Public concern took centerstage at Wednesday’s Rochester City Council meeting.

The main concern revolved around one of the city’s most notable features: Peace Plaza and its accessibility.

Bethany Porter is one of the residents who has questions over what Peace Plaza is meant to be.

“I’d heard Peace Plaza described as a spectrum from ‘a sidewalk is meant to be for everyone, but the rest of the area is not’ to ‘this is supposed to be a safe, flexible public space for everyone to use,'” Porter said.

Though she believes it’s the latter, the current state of Peace Plaza proves otherwise. Redesigned as part of the Heart of the City Project alongside Destination Medical Center, the plaza has changed, literally, since its completion in 2022.

Parts of the sidewalk have shifted, sinking into the ground and making the bricks with raised lettering even more of a tripping hazard than it already was.

That’s why multiple people, from the disabled community and not, are demanding change from the city council.

“This plaza reflects our city’s identity. It should be a source of pride, not an area of disrepair,” one resident said.

To its credit, the city is moving to make some changes with the council approving $175,000 to add 2500 feet of smooth pavers, an incremental repair.

It’s a start, but some like Porter want to see more.

“As a member of the disabled community, we just want to be able to participate. We should be able to sit down and socialize whether it’s a regular day or an event,” Porter said.

This extra renovation likely won’t end with just adding more smooth pavement. The city intends on investigating how the pavers have settled over the years, and if more intervention will be needed in the future.

The city predicts this project will be done will be done as soon as weather allows and in time for the summer.