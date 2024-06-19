Rochester residents celebrate Juneteenth

People in the Rochester area celebrating a Juneteenth jubilee breakfast on Wednesday.

(ABC 6 News) — People in the Rochester area celebrated Juneteenth with a sold-out jubilee breakfast as hundreds gathered to reflect on the holiday.

Attendees included a celebration of a promising future. The guest list was packed with changemakers who are bettering the Rochester community, like pastor Andre Crockett.

“We want to combine history with the present. So that’s why we have the older elders and stuff here, that’s why we celebrate,” Crockett said. “They paved the way for me. I stand on their shoulders.”

After attendees reunited and caught up with one another, keynote speakers took the mic. The event was livestreamed so those who didn’t attend could join in the celebration.