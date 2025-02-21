Rochester resident raises city sidewalk concerns following recent snowfall

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, one man is demanding the city follow it’s own rules, and he brought his concerns straight to the city council Wednesday night.

The issue really surrounds the Mayo Civic Center, in particular the sidewalks on East Center Street and 3rd Avenue SE.

Rochester resident Brad Trahan presented concerns to the city council about the sidewalks on Wednesday night, saying they were not shoveled after the most recent snowfall, and went against Rochester’s Code of Ordinance. That ordinance says snow should be removed within 24 hours of snowfall ending.

“There’s just no excuses for it not to be done. I want the city to understand that if they are going to create these ordinances for homeowners and businesses to follow, they must to follow them themselves and I hope it’s a bigger collaboration that I’m just getting really quite concerned that the community is not being listened to,” Trahan said.

With a busy Saturday full of events at the Civic Center, Trahan said he took matters into his own hands and shoveled the sidewalks himself. He left the city an invoice of 1,000 dollars as a result of his work. But he’s not looking for a paycheck, he wants the money to go to the Rochester police department and the Rochester Fire department Wellness Program.

The Mayo Civic Center did provide a statement on the issue, saying in part, the Civic Center Facilities team was instructed to clear the sidewalks first thing on Saturday morning, however they did not give proper attention to the specific sidewalk on Center Street, saying immediate re-training will take place before the next snowfall.

The city has not said whether or not it plans to pay Trahan’s invoice, and directed questions to the Civic Center.