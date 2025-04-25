Rochester remembers life of Pope Francis

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community celebrated the life of Pope Francis at the Co-Cathedral St. John Evangelist on Thursday.

The loss of Francis was devastating for people but several of them who attended the service in Rochester said they were focused on what’s next.

The service was simple, much like how Francis led his life, according to Loretta Dickes, one of the attendees at the service.

“He didn’t want grand gestures done for him,” Dickes said. “I mean he drove his own car and he didn’t have a shofar that took him around.”

The theme of leading a simple life resonated with the people who followed him. Terese Horlocker attended the service wearing a white shirt with a picture of Francis on the back. She said the pope represented all people.

“Papa Francesco has truly been someone who’s represented the poor, and also represented the planet. He wants us to take care of each other,” Horlocker said.

For Amy Krahn, Francis was an important figure in her life so she ensured her schedule was clear on Thursday night.

“It meant a lot for me to be here and I did have to clear my schedule quite a bit to get here, but that’s how much he meant to be,” Krahn

It was Francis’ standard approach to life that Bishop Robert Barron of the Winona-Rochester Diocese said changed the way people think about religion.

That transcended the limits of the catholic church, I think it appealed to people of all religions and so on,” Barron said.

With a spot to fill now at the top seat of the Catholic religion, Barron said the Cardinals of the Catholic church are working to pick a new Bishop right now.

“He wouldn’t want us dwelling on you know what we’ve lost,” Barron said. “He’d say nope move on with the church’s mission.”

Even after Francis’ passing, the presence of the people’s Pope was felt on Thursday among the Med City community even as the church looks to select his successor.