Rochester remembers 30th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

(ABC 6 News) — Bosnians in the Rochester area are gathering this weekend in remembrance of a horrific massacre in their home country.

More than 8000 Muslim boys and men were killed during the genocide.

Friday marked the 30th anniversary of the start of the Srebrenica genocide, and a peace march around Cascade Lake was held for the first time to honor the victims.

It’s an event that takes place every year in Bosnia.

“Many of the Bosnians in the Rochester community are actual survivors of the genocide or have lost loved ones in the genocide, and so it’s important for us to come together and be united,” said Samira Zukanovic.

The memorial continues Saturday with an all-day soccer tournament at the Watson Sports Complex.