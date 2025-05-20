Rochester Rec Center to renovate north ice skating rink

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Many people probably aren’t thinking about ice skating right now, but at the Rochester Rec Center, a major renovation project on the north rink is about to begin.

Some of the upgrades include new barriers, safety nets, benches, and a score table. In addition, more room for skating lessons and curling will be opening up.

“Pretty much everything you see behind us now is gonna be a lot newer, a lot nicer, and more upgraded and more user friendly,” said Caryn Rooney, the rec center manager.

Construction began on Tuesday and is expected to ramp up in late July. The south rink will still be open during construction.