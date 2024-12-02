Rochester Public Works reminds property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks and paths

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Works Department is reminding all property owners that snow and ice need to be removed from sidewalks and paths, a press release from the City of Rochester said Monday.

Why do sidewalks and paths need to be cleared?

These areas need to be cleared because they are hazardous when covered in snow and ice, the release stated. The elderly, disabled and all those with medical conditions that impact mobility are especially affected.

What are the rules regarding sidewalk snow removal?

Property owners with a public sidewalk or path abutting their property must fully remove snow within 24 hours after a snowfall. This is according to Rochester Code of Ordinances 9-6-2.

For pathways wider than a traditional sidewalk, a path that is at least five feet wide needs to be cleared.

How can property owners avoid citations?

To avoid citations, property owners can remove snow and ice from their sidewalk or path within 24 hours after a snowfall.

According to the City of Rochester, if the Public Works Department receives a complaint that snow and ice have not been removed from a sidewalk or path, the complaint will be investigated.

Additionally, if a violation exists upon the inspection, the property owner will receive a $40 Administrative Fine citation and a bill for the cost of removing snow and ice, the release noted.

Is there salt/sand available for treating sidewalks?

Residents are able to obtain a bucket of free salt/sand mixture at two places in Rochester:

Northeast: behind the Fiesta Café in the Northbrook Shopping Center Southwest: at the end of 1 Avenue SW next to the former site of the YMCA building

Rochester Public Works reminds that residents must bring their own supplies. The city does not provide buckets/bags or shovels. Rochester residents are also encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future reuse and prevent it from running off into nearby waterways, the release said.

For more information about these requirements, click HERE.