Rochester Public Works reminds community that kitchen fats, oils and greases (FOG) should go in the trash

(ABC 6 News) – With Thanksgiving coming up in a few days, many people are preparing to cook big holiday meals.

Rochester Public Works is reminding the community that fats, oils and greases (FOG) made in the kitchen on Thanksgiving should be disposed of in the trash, a press release said Monday.

FOG sources include cooking oil, butter, cheese and the fat cooked off meat. According to the release, lesser-known FOG sources include:

Frosting

Gravy

Mayonaise

Dough or batter

Salad dressings

If FOG sources are washed down the sink drain or flushed down the toilet, the fluids will cool and solidify in the sewer system. Then, they build up so much that they can block pipes.

According to Rochester Public Works, the best way to dispose of FOG is to let it cool so you can wipe it up or scrape it into the garbage.

Another option is to pour FOG into a disposable container, such as a can. Then, you can let it cool before throwing it in the trash.

The City of Rochester noted that it works to prevent clogged sewers by regularly cleaning sanitary sewer lines. However, additional FOG being washed down sinks around the holidays can reportedly make this a bigger issue.

Too much FOG can overwhelm the city’s wastewater system and increase maintenance costs, the press release said. Increased maintenance needs across the system can potentially raise sanitary sewer fees for customers.

Finally, the City of Rochester added that any clogs between the home and the main sewer line (in the street) are the responsibility of the property owner.