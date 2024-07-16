Rochester Public Works Department to hold open house

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public Works Department is holding an open house next Tuesday, July 23rd.

The purpose of the open house is to allow residents who live on or near 18th Avenue SW to learn more about the upcoming reconstruction project.

The project includes things like adding a curb and cutter, adding a storm sewer, and extending the sanitary system.

The event will be held at Willow Creek Middle School from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.