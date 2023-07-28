Rochester Public Works asking Lincolnshire Neighborhood residents for feedback on traffic concerns at open house

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Works Department is seeking feedback from residents living in the Lincolnshire Neighborhood on the traffic issues and concerns in their neighborhood.

Public Works team members will meet with neighbors on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary School, located at 5525 56th St. NW. This an open house event with no set presentation time.

City team members will share and receive feedback on three potential traffic calming solutions that were informed by insights and perspectives shared by residents at the March 16, 2023 neighborhood open house.

Residents of the impacted area petitioned for the Lincolnshire Neighborhood to be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. Concerns outlined in the petition include excessive speeding vehicles and aggressive driver behavior, high traffic volumes, and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood.

The goal of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program is to work closely with neighborhood residents in order to identify various traffic concerns, conduct appropriate studies to quantify any problems, develop criteria for prioritizing projects, and implement solutions in order to rectify safety concerns and lower traffic speeds.

Rochester Public Works says traffic calming will improve the safety of all road users, and create more pleasant neighborhoods for the residents of Rochester.

For more on the project, CLICK HERE.