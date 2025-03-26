Rochester Public Works adding all-way stop signs to 14th Avenue SW and Peace Garden Drive SW

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Works will be adding all-way stop signs at the intersection of 14th Avenue SW and Peace Garden Drive SW on Thursday, March 27.

Currently, the intersection has a side-street stop, and Peace Garden Dr. SW is closed to the east for parking ramp construction. As a result, all traffic to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus is entering from 14th Ave. SW, leading to backups that sometimes block the entrance to the emergency department.

The all-way stop signs aim to improve safety and traffic flow.

They will remain in place until a mini-roundabout is built in 2026. The mini-roundabout was identified as mitigation in the traffic study for the parking ramp and is a required part of the development.

Mini-roundabouts help keep traffic moving efficiently while slowing vehicles to enhance safety for all road users.